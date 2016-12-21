Quantcast

Traffic moving on Ladson Road following accident

LADSON, SC (WCSC) -

Traffic is moving on Ladson Road following an accident Wednesday afternoon. 

According to authorities, the accident was near Limehouse Drive and involved two vehicles. 

