Santee Cooper plans St. Stephen power outage for line repairs on New Year's Day

For some St. Stephen residents, the new year will begin with a power outage.

Santee Cooper scheduled a brief power outage for 7 a.m. on New Year's Day to make repairs to the main line that feeds the St. Stephen substation, according to spokesperson Nicole Aiello.

The outage, however, is only expected to last for about an hour, she said, and will affect approximately 1,000 residential and business customers.

Santee Cooper is the state's largest power provider and largest green power provider. The utility serves two million people across South Carolina.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.