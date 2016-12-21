Deputies investigating after Ladson man shot in face

Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the face.

Deputies responded to the Sweetgrass Mobile Home Park Wednesday shortly before 4 p.m. to a report of shots fired, Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson Said.

Deputies said the victim was involved in some type of altercation with unknown persons when the shooting occurred.

The victim managed to drive himself to Trident Hospital where he is being treated and is listed in fair condition, Watson said.

There is no information on the suspects, he said.

