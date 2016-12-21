Family hoping driver comes forward in fatal Crosstown hit-and-run

Scene of the hit-and-run on the Crosstown. (Source: Live 5 News)

A family begs for justice, searching for answers after a deadly hit and run in downtown Charleston Monday night.

"Please somebody, anybody, just come forward and say something,” Marijikia Watson said, standing alongside family members honoring the life of 57-year-old Dwayne Stanley who was struck and killed on the Crosstown.

According to a police report, a car traveling north on Highway 17 struck Stanley who was traveling east on Coming Street.

Officers said the driver did not stop and continued north on Highway 17 towards I-26.

"This isn't just a random guy that was walking or whatever the situation was, this was a man who was loved by many people,” Watson said. “It didn't just affect his family. It affected the community downtown where he was born and raised. It was nothing more important to him than family. It's the holidays. It's Christmas, and a big part of the family is missing."

Charleston police say they're looking for a dark colored, full size sedan.

As officers continue to search for the driver who left the scene, Stanley's family hopes for justice.

"This is really a hard time,” Watson said. “But we're asking to find it in our heart to see where this family is coming from when we're asking for justice."

The family hopes by putting a face to the hit and run, the driver will be compelled to come forward.

"Them seeing his family and everybody who loved him, that they will find it in their hearts to turn themselves in,” Watson said.

Officers are currently searching for a dark-colored, full-size sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty CPD detective.

