High School Basketball Scores (12/21)

BOYS' BASKETBALL
Bishop England 62, Ashley Ridge 42
First Baptist 71, Carolina Forest 39
Mt. Zion Christian Academy, N.C. 90, Cathedral Academy 78
Pinewood Prep 52, Raleigh St. David's, N.C. 50
Summerville 53, Berrien, Ga. 42
Woodland 61, Hanahan 44
Blythewood 63, Porter-Gaud 61
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Covenant Day School, N.C. 45, Porter-Gaud 26
Goose Creek 58, North Myrtle Beach 45
North Augusta 47, Northwood Academy 36
Pinewood Prep 36, West Charlotte, N.C. 34
