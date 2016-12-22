Quantcast

High School Basketball Scores (12/21) - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

High School Basketball Scores (12/21)

Courtesy: Bishop England Athletics Courtesy: Bishop England Athletics

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Bishop England 62,  Ashley Ridge 42


First Baptist 71, Carolina Forest 39


Mt. Zion Christian Academy, N.C. 90, Cathedral Academy 78


Pinewood Prep 52, Raleigh St. David's, N.C. 50


Summerville 53, Berrien, Ga. 42


Woodland 61, Hanahan 44

Blythewood 63, Porter-Gaud 61


GIRLS' BASKETBALL


Covenant Day School, N.C. 45, Porter-Gaud 26


Goose Creek 58, North Myrtle Beach 45


North Augusta 47, Northwood Academy 36


Pinewood Prep 36, West Charlotte, N.C. 34

Powered by Frankly