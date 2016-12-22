Airport gears up for busy travel weekend

Officials at the Charleston International Airport aren't making specific predictions, yet, but they say this year's Christmas travel will be at least as busy as last year's.

This year with Christmas being on a Sunday, the busier travel days are likely to be the Monday or Tuesday after Christmas. Some national projections show the busiest days in the sky are expected to be Thursday and Friday.

Airport officials are urging passengers to arrive early and allow extra time to check in and get through security.



But there is potential good news for travelers planning last-minute flying: Christmas Eve is projected to be lighter than usual.

The busiest airports this holiday season will be Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, Denver and Charlotte, each of which is expected to be hit with a big travel rush in the coming days.

