Record number of South Carolinians expected to hit roads for Christmas

Nearly 1.4 million South Carolina motorists are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the Christmas and New Year's holidays and they will pay more this year when they do.

That estimate, from AAA-Carolinas, would mean a record number of South Carolinians would be hitting the road for the holidays.

But those drivers will pay slightly more than last year when they fill up at the pump. South Carolina's current average price per gallon is $2.03, up from $1.78 in 2015.

In the Lowcountry, the lowest gas prices reported as of Thursday morning is $1.91 per gallon at two stations on Central Avenue in Summerville. The highest price is approximately $2.16 in North Charleston.

