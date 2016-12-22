Summerville Miss and Teen Pageant set for January

The deadline has been extended for young ladies who wish to participate in the Summerville Teen and Miss pageants.

Young women who reside in or attend any school in Summerville may enter. The contest will be held Jan. 7 at Freedom Hall at Pinewood

Preparatory School.

Miss Contestants have to be 17- to 24-years old, or a graduating high school senior. Miss Summerville 2017 will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the college or university of her choice.

Teen Contestants must be ages 13- to 17-years old. Miss Summerville Teen 2017 will receive a paid entry to the Miss South Carolina Teen Pageant in Columbia in June.

The Miss Summerville Scholarship Organization hosts the annual Miss Summerville Scholarship Pageant. Miss Summerville is an official local preliminary of Miss South Carolina and Miss America – the largest provider of scholarships for young women in the nation. The mission of Miss Summerville Scholarship Organization is to promote service, style, scholarship, and success in young women of Summerville. Each year, the winners of these pageants give back to the community through volunteerism, promoting local businesses and organizations, and mentoring youth through the Prince and Princess programs.

For more information and to download the application for the pageant, click here, https://misssummerville.wordpress.com/become-miss-summerville/.

