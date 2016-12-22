Deputies: Man arrested in Kingstree armed robbery

A Cades man was arrested early Thursday in connection with a Dec. 9 armed robbery.

David Jeffrey Major, 32, is charged with armed robbery, assault, and battery by mob second degree and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Williamsburg County Sheriff's Investigator Alex Edwards.

Major was arrested at approximately 6:45 a.m. Thursday at a Kingstree apartment complex, Edwards said.

Police responded to Buster Graham's Club on Dec. 9 on a report of an armed robbery.

Major was being held in the Williamsburg County Detention Center pending a bond hearing before a magistrate judge.

The investigation is ongoing.

