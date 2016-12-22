Police: Mother charged in aftermath of fight between students on school bus

An argument between two students on a school bus led to the arrest of the mother of one of them after police say she made reference to a gun then prevented students from leaving the bus.

Shaniqua Karnickey is charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus, according to North Charleston Police Deputy Chief David Cheadle.

Police responded to the parking lot of a Rivers Avenue store on Dec. 14 at approximately 7:45 a.m. in reference to a report of a fight on a school bus, an incident report states.

When officers arrived, they met with Karnickey, who told them her son and another student were arguing on the bus about each others' mothers. The other student involved in the argument told police he thought Karnickey's son was going to strike him so he pushed the boy into a seat, which caused his head to hit a window. At that point, the boy ran off the bus crying, the report states.

Karnickey was still present at the bus stop and saw her son crying as he got off the bus, the report states.

Police were told when she learned he had been assaulted, she boarded the bus "and became irate," and made a statement telling her son "to go get her gun," the report states.

Karnickey denied knowing anything about a gun and a police search of her vehicle did not turn up a firearm, police say.

She told police she wanted to pursue a charge of third-degree assault against the student who pushed her son, the report states.

A witness told police when Karnickey was on the bus, she refused to allow any child to leave the bus after making the statement about a gun, which led to the charge against her, the report states.

Police say they attempted to pull surveillance footage from the onboard camera, but discovered the camera system stopped recording on Dec. 1.

Karnickey was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

