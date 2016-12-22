Crews respond to emergency landing of Cessna near Isle of Palms

Multiple units responded to a reported emergency landing of a small plane near the Isle of Palms Thursday afternoon.

Charleston County dispatchers say a call about a plane making an emergency landing on Capers Island Beach came in at 1:12 p.m.

Two people were aboard the Cessna when it landed on its two wheels then flipped over, Watson said.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities say mechanical problems forced the plane down.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office assisted other agencies in the area, Maj. Eric Watson said.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The FAA is investigating.

