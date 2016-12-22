Deputies searching for wanted Summerville woman

USC will face Florida in Elite 8 on SundayMore >>
USC will face Florida in Elite 8 on SundayMore >>
A family of six was displaced following a structure fire, according to the Colleton County Fire Rescue officials.More >>
A family of six was displaced following a structure fire, according to the Colleton County Fire Rescue officials.More >>
A Saturday evening wreck on International Boulevard is causing traffic delays.More >>
A Saturday evening wreck on International Boulevard is causing traffic delays.More >>
An attorney for missing teenager Brittanee Drexel says a search warrant has been issued to search a property in Georgetown County where FBI and county authorities are on scene.More >>
An attorney for missing teenager Brittanee Drexel says a search warrant has been issued to search a property in Georgetown County where FBI and county authorities are on scene.More >>
Fire officials with the North Charleston Fire Department are currently responding to a structure fire that was reported this afternoon.More >>
Fire officials with the North Charleston Fire Department are currently responding to a structure fire that was reported this afternoon.More >>