Deputies searching for wanted Summerville woman

Charleston County Sheriffs are asking for help in locating a Summerville woman wanted for multiple charges.

Lacie Nicole Brewer, 28, is wanted for obtaining signature or property by false pretenses and receiving and possession of stolen goods, according to Maj. Eric Watson.

Watson says if anyone has any information about Brewer to contact Charleston County Sheriff's Office at 843-723-7200 or contact Det. Mike Thompson at 843-529-6202.

