Summerville armed robbers put Burger King employees in freezer

Investigators are searching for two suspects who put two Burger King employees in a freezer during an armed robbery in Summerville.

It happened last Friday night at the Burger King on 1601 Old Trolley Rd.

An employee said he was taking the garbage out to the dumpster when a suspect came out from behind the dumpster with a gun and pointed it at him and another employee.

According to the victim, two suspects walked him and the other employee to the back door and had them get on their knees in front of the manager's office.

During the incident, the victim said both suspects continued to point their guns at the employees, and at one point, put a gun to the back of the other employee's head and told him to open the safe.

Police say a short time later the suspects opened the freezer door and demanded the employees give them their cell phones.

After the employees gave the suspects their cell phones, the suspects closed the freezer door on them, a police report states.

About half an hour later, the employees left the freezer, got out of the restaurant and and ran to the nearby Circle K where officers met them.

Both of the employees said they were uninjured.

The victim described the first suspect being medium height, stock and was wearing black pants, black long sleeves (long john style shirt) and a black "skully" style mask.

He was armed with a two tone, silver slide/black frame semi automatic handgun.

The second suspect is described as skinny, tall, and wearing a white sweater and a "hat mask." He was armed with a silver snub nose revolver.

The victim said the phone that was stolen was a black, Samsung Galaxy 3 Mini

If you have any information you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.