Dorchester Co. EMS taps into holiday spirit with 'wrapping' prank

Two first responders with Dorchester County EMS tapped into their holiday spirit, wrapping it up all with a bow!

Spencer Watson, an advanced EMT and his "partner in crime" Mike Toro, a paramedic, decided to pass the time Sunday night and prank their coworkers.

"We came up with the idea to bring some [wrapping paper] into work and wrap some random things," Watson said. "Initially we were just going to do a few things in our supervisor's office while he was gone, but since we were slow on running calls that night, we just started doing more and more to pass the time. Before we knew it, we had wrapped pretty much everything around the station."

Video captured by Watson shows beds, desks, televisions and more covered in wrapping paper.

"It took us about a total of five hours in between the few calls we had that night," Watson said. "We used about 10 rolls of wrapping paper."

When off duty crews arrived Monday morning to get ready for their annual "Santa in an Ambulance" event, they came face to face with Watson and Toro's prank.

"They all started taking pictures and videos of their own and posted them on Facebook," Watson said. "They thought it was hilarious. The condiments in the fridge I think got the best reactions, because they had to unwrap each container until they found exactly what they were looking for!"

So far Watson's Facebook video has been viewed more than 17,000 times.

A spokesperson for Dorchester County says all of the wrapping paper has been taken down and recycled.

