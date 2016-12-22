Quantcast

Coroner identifies Ladson man killed in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities have identified a Ladson man who was killed in a North Charleston shooting. 

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 18-year-old Garrett Mitchell died on Monday. 

Investigators have charged 20-year-old Maulique Heyward with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. 

NCPD authorities also charged 17-year-old Darron Laval Heyward with accessory after murder. 

On Monday at 12:12 a.m., officers responded to Lowell Drive for a report of shots fired and found Mitchell lying on the ground. 

The victim was transported to Trident Hospital. 

