Coroner identifies Ladson man killed in N. Charleston shooting

Authorities have identified a Ladson man who was killed in a North Charleston shooting.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says 18-year-old Garrett Mitchell died on Monday.

Investigators have charged 20-year-old Maulique Heyward with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

NCPD authorities also charged 17-year-old Darron Laval Heyward with accessory after murder.

On Monday at 12:12 a.m., officers responded to Lowell Drive for a report of shots fired and found Mitchell lying on the ground.

The victim was transported to Trident Hospital.

