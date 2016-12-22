Callen-Lacey Center for Children receives holiday donation

A Berkeley County emergency shelter received a generous holiday donation from a Ladson construction company.

Frampton Construction donated several boxes of clothes and cleaning supplies to the Callen-Lacey Center for Children.

The center provides a secure protective place for abused, abandoned and neglected kids to temporarily stay.

In addition to some physical gifts, Frampton Construction also gave a monetary donation.

"They needed some new furniture and picnic tables," said Michaele Frampton, an office manager with Frampton Construction. "So we thought it would be best, we gave them a $2,500 check in order to get some of those items, or something else the center needs more."

The children who are at the center were also able to get some personal gifts from employees at Frampton.

The Center has been home to more than 1,000 children since opening in 1998.

