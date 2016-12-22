Local doctor says prediction of high rates of flu in Charleston may be accurate

A local doctor says a prediction that Charleston will lead the nation in cold and flu symptoms in the last week of the year may come true.

WebMD made the prediction on a new cold and flu map.

Dr. Steven Bull of Health First in Mt. Pleasant says there's a reason why flu symptoms may rise in our city after Christmas.

"I think this is such a busy travel destination and a lot of people are coming here with an illness from areas where flu or other respiratory infections have a stronger hold already," Bull said.

Six year old Ragan Cate Bacon might be one of those people who came to Charleston already sick.

She and her mom came from Georgia to visit family.

Jodie Bacon fears her daughter may have flu symptoms.

"I think so. We're a little worried about it. A couple of friends in our neighborhood have it," Bacon said.

There are more predictions from WebMD.

South Carolina is overall in the severe category when it comes to cold and flu symptoms being reported.

Charleston, Dorchester and Colleton Counties are under the severe to moderate category.

Berkeley and Georgetown counties are listed in the moderate category.

Dr. Bull suggests getting a flu shot.

"Flu shot last I read is probably between 75 and 85 percent effective for the three strains that we expect to be in our population this year," Bull said.

We are happy to report that it turned out Ragan Cate did not have the flu.

Still Dr. Bull is preparing for more sick people after Christmas.

"We're gonna have our roller skates on come after the Christmas holidays," he said.

The only other South Carolina area to make the list was the Greenville-Spartanburg area which came in 19th place.

