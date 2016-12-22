Mount Pleasant 4-year-old surprised with trip of a lifetime

A Mt. Pleasant family is getting a trip of a lifetime thanks to nonprofit Baking Memories 4 Kids.

Mt. Pleasant firefighters helped deliver the early Christmas surprise Thursday for 4-year-old Ellie Burns.

Ellie has Level 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a genetic disease that confines her to a wheelchair.

Thanks to Baking Memories 4 kids, Ellie will travel with her family to Disney World this February, an all-expenses-paid trip.

"Even planning a vacation is just stressful, so something like this that takes that stress away so just to have an amazing vacation without having to worry about all those things is a gift in of itself,” said Ellie's mom, Megan Burns.

“We immediately fell in love with ,” Baking Memories 4 Kid’s Frank Squeo said. “The parents have never been on a trip like this before. What we create by selling our cookies and giving these families trips are memories of a lifetime.”

The nonprofit raises money by selling chocolate chip cookies during the holidays, in turn, giving kids with life threatening or terminal illnesses a trip of a lifetime.

Established in 2012 by Squeo, a cancer survivor, the foundation has sold over 20,000 containers of cookies and has surprised 40 families over four years.

“I can’t imagine what a mom and dad have to go through when they see their child getting sick…it’s just full circle for me from my illness to today, and it’s an amazing gift that I’ve been given to get cancer so I, in turn, can give these families,” Squeo said.

Baking Memories 4 Kids is surprising 19 families with trips to Florida this year.

The seven-day vacation includes a three-day hopper passes to Disney World, two day passes to Universal Studios, a day at Lego land, and a day at Sea World.

