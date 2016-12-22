BCSO: Summerville tip leads to stolen car, band's equipment

A tip in Summerville led to the discovery of a band's stolen equipment as well as a stolen vehicle.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office arrested David Charles Thomas and Shane Michael Goddard.

The two arrests stem from a concerned citizen who saw something they thought was stolen and called it in.

"Their actions and the swift work of the responding deputies helped recover a stolen vehicle and the musical equipment for 'Bootless,' a local band," BCSO officials said.

On Wednesday night, a deputy responded to College Park Road to investigate a report of a stolen trailer being in the area.

"A concerned citizen called in that there was a trailer on the back of an Isuzu Rodeo in front of Confetti’s Bar," BCSO officials said.

According to authorities, the vehicle, a gray Isuzu Rodeo with a paper temporary tag, turned out to be stolen as did the trailer.

A report states the trailer was loaded with speakers and musical equipment that was later identified as belonging to the local band “Bootless”.

Authorities say the trailer also contained boxes of tools and assorted items.

The driver, Thomas, and passenger, Goddard, were arrested after the deputies investigated the situation.

In addition, inside the car, deputies reported locating a Hi-Point .380 pistol and a pill bottle containing a rock-like substance that showed to be cocaine once it was field tested.

Both of the suspects were locked up at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

