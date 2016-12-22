Traffic moving on I-26 WB exit ramp to Ashley Phosphate after accident

Motorists say traffic is moving again on the I-26 westbound exit ramp to Ashley Phosphate Thursday night.

Emergency crews had shut down the exit as crews responded to the accident.

According to witnesses, the accident was in the area of Ashley Phosphate and Northwoods Boulevard.

Witnesses say there were injuries involved in the incident.

EMS and fire crews were spotted at the scene.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.