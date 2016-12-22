Foundation starts new holiday tradition with Mt. Pleasant Block Party

The Wright Walk Foundation started a new holiday tradition this year called the Mount Pleasant Block Party.

"This massive donation of toys was given to me and, as soon as that happened, I immediately reacted and put something together so all of these kids in these neighborhoods can get a toy that may not have ultimately have an event like this," Wright Walk Foundation founder John Wright said.

Town councilman Mark Smith says these types of events makes him proud to live in Mount Pleasant.

"All of the kids got a warm hot meal with a little dessert tonight," Smith said. "It's just an incredible, incredible event."

"People who are less fortunate have someone and somewhere to come to whenever they're in a time of need," a volunteer added.

Everything at the block party was donated for free.

There were s'mores to toast over an open fire, hot dogs, hamburgers, hot chocolate and desserts.

Beyond all the delicious treats, more than 135 gifts were donated to the children.

"Every kid tonight will leave tonight with a gift," Smith said. "It's just so heartwarming and continues to be an example of why Mount Pleasant is the special place that it is that we all love so much."

"It's all about this, it's all about giving back," Wright said.

