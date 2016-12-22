Foundation starts new holiday tradition with Mt. Pleasant Block Party

Game will be at 2:20pm Sunday only on Live 5 NewsMore >>
An attorney for missing teenager Brittanee Drexel says a search warrant has been issued to search a property in Georgetown County where FBI and county authorities are on scene.More >>
Colleton County deputies are continuing the search for a missing teenager who is believed to have run away from her home in Cottageville.More >>
The South Carolina Gamecocks returned Columbia Sunday night as winners of the NCAA Regional and one of four teams competing for the NCAA Tournament Championship.More >>
South Carolina fans are a giving bunch, apparently. In just over four hours, they raised $3,500 to send the man known only as "Gamecock Jesus" to South Carolina's first Final Four appearance in Phoenix.More >>
