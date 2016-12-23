Coroner: Man dies after porch fire involving propane heater

A 75-year-old Moncks Corner man has died from injuries in a fire on his back porch.

Wesley Henry Privette died Thursday at the burn unit at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, according to Berkeley County Deputy Coroner George Oliver.

Privette was lighting a propane heater on his back porch Thursday morning at approximately 10:15 a.m. when his clothing ignited, Oliver said. Privette's wife attempted to extinguish the fire by covering him with a blanket, but the blanket also caught fire, he said.

Privette was flown to August for treatment where he died at approximately 1:57 p.m. His death, from cardiac arrest due to thermal burns to the body, was ruled accidental, Oliver said.

