Women attempt to break in to fireworks stand, leave empty handed

A still from surveillance footage appears to show two women attempting to use bolt cutters to get inside a fireworks business. (Source: N. Charleston Police)

Two women tried to break into a North Charleston fireworks stand Wednesday night but left empty-handed, police say.

The attempted break-in at Coastal Fireworks stand on Remount Road was caught on surveillance cameras. The video shows an SUV pull up behind the stand just before 11 p.m. One of the suspects appears to try to pry open a door with bolt cutters while the second woman acts as a lookout.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to see stills from the surveillance video.

It appears the suspect who tried to break in is wearing some type of cast on her left leg.

After failing to open the door she apparently went back to her vehicle for a larger set of bolt cutters.

When the second attempt failed, the women got back into the SUV and drove off.

Coastal Fireworks owner Jeff Rush says it's the first time anyone has tried to break in to the business.

Anyone with information should call North Charleston Police at (843) 740-2800.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.