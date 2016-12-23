Deputies: 3 arrested on drugs, weapons charges after search warrant

Three people were arrested Thursday on drugs and weapons charges after authorities served a search warrant in Berkeley County.

Delanor Simmons, 46, of Moncks Corner, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking marijuana, trafficking cocaine, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, deputies say.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for mugshots.

Christopher Simmons, 26, and Kamyria Whiteside, 23, both of Summerville, are charged with possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking marijuana, trafficking cocaine, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, deputies say.

Late on Thursday, December 22nd, members of the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, SLED and Probation & Parole executed a search warrant a home in the 300 block of Slam Dunk Lane in Summerville.

The search resulted in the seizure of 36 grams of a white rock-like substance that field-tested positive to be cocaine, 924 grams of of a white powder substance that field-tested positive to be cocaine, 22.39 pounds of marijuana, an AK-47 rifle, a Diamond Black 9mm pistol, a stolen Glock 22 pistol, drug paraphernalia and $15,987 in U.S. Currency.

"This is a significant amount of drugs," Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. "Drugs mixed with guns and a stolen gun are a recipe for bad things to happen."

The search warrant was a result of a foot pursuit where deputies and probation and parole agents found a quantity of cocaine base that led to a foot pursuit, deputies said on the department's Facebook page.

All were transported to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center pending warrant service and a bond hearing.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.