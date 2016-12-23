Quantcast

Holiday shopping time is closing in

By Kolbie Satterfield, Reporter
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Holiday shoppers are hitting the aisles as the countdown to Christmas starts closing in.

Many stores across the Lowcountry will be staying open through Christmas Eve night.

Here’s the holiday hours for several stores across the area:

Tanger

  • Christmas Eve: 9AM to 6PM

Northwoods

  • Christmas Eve: 8AM to 6PM

Mt. Pleasant Town Center

  • Christmas Eve: 8AM to 6PM

Citadel Mall

  • Christmas Eve: 8AM to 6PM

Closing at 6PM on Christmas Eve:

  • Walmart
  • JC Penny
  • Barnes and Noble
  • Lowe’s

Closing at 7PM on Christmas Eve:

  • Old Navy
  • Publix

Closing at 8PM on Christmas Eve:

  • Whole Foods

Closing at 9PM on Christmas Eve:

  • Toys R Us

Closing at 10PM on Christmas Eve:

  • Target
  • Big Lots
  • Kmart

The stores will remain closed for Christmas Day.

