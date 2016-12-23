Holiday shopping time is closing in

Holiday shoppers are hitting the aisles as the countdown to Christmas starts closing in.

Many stores across the Lowcountry will be staying open through Christmas Eve night.

Here’s the holiday hours for several stores across the area:

Tanger

Christmas Eve: 9AM to 6PM

Northwoods

Christmas Eve: 8AM to 6PM

Mt. Pleasant Town Center

Christmas Eve: 8AM to 6PM

Citadel Mall

Christmas Eve: 8AM to 6PM

Closing at 6PM on Christmas Eve:

Walmart

JC Penny

Barnes and Noble

Lowe’s

Closing at 7PM on Christmas Eve:

Old Navy

Publix

Closing at 8PM on Christmas Eve:

Whole Foods

Closing at 9PM on Christmas Eve:

Toys R Us

Closing at 10PM on Christmas Eve:

Target

Big Lots

Kmart

The stores will remain closed for Christmas Day.

