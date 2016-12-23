Red Cross asking for blood donors to give gift of life over holidays

The American Red Cross is urging eligible blood donors to give blood in late December, a time when donations typically decline.

Upcoming blood donations are scheduled in Charleston and Dorchester Counties.

Charleston :

Dec. 28: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., MUSC Horseshoe, 171 Ashley Ave.

Dec. 28: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Francis Hospital, 2095 Henry Tecklenburg Drive

Mount Pleasant :

Dec. 29: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Omar Shrine Convention Center, 176 Patriots Point Street

Dec. 29: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Omar Shrine Convention Center, 176 Patriots Point Street

Summerville :

Monday: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethany United Methodist Church, 118 West 3rd Street South

Tuesday: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summerville Medical Center, 295 Midland Parkway

Dec. 29: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Summerville Baptist Church, 417 Central Ave

Dec. 29: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Summerville Baptist Church, 417 Central Ave

To encourage donations, all those who come to donate through Jan. 8 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.

