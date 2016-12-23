Police: Pedestrian struck near Crosstown early Friday morning

Charleston police are investigating an early morning accident between a pedestrian and a vehicle near the Crosstown.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday on Coming Street, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

The victim, a 57-year-old man, was illegally walking in the middle of a northbound lane of Coming Street when a motorist turned onto that lane of Coming Street and struck the man, Francis said.

The pedestrian was transported to MUSC with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Investigators say a sidewalk was available at the location of the crash and it is not clear why the man was walking in the roadway. Police continue to investigate the crash.

Police say the motorist was not considered as having contributed to the accident.

