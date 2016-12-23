Deputies make arrest in fatal home robbery shooting

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Charleston Thursday that happened after police responded to a reported armed robbery.More >>
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Charleston Thursday that happened after police responded to a reported armed robbery.More >>
Charleston County dispatch confirms that the deputies are responding to a report of shots fired in West Ashley.More >>
Charleston County dispatch confirms that the deputies are responding to a report of shots fired in West Ashley.More >>
The incident happened around 5 p.m. at a mobile home on SC 9, Pageland Highway, near Coot Sistare Road.More >>
The incident happened around 5 p.m. at a mobile home on SC 9, Pageland Highway, near Coot Sistare Road.More >>
Former champ Wozniacki wins twice on Thursday to advanceMore >>
Former champ Wozniacki wins twice on Thursday to advanceMore >>
The Charleston County Finance Committee approved a plan Thursday night to widen Maybank Highway.More >>
The Charleston County Finance Committee approved a plan Thursday night to widen Maybank Highway.More >>