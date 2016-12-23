Deputies make arrest in fatal home robbery shooting

Deputies have arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a fatal home robbery shooting.

Deputies arrested Joseph Lamar Brown, 18, for the murder of John Pritchard on December 23, 2016.

Johnny Glenn Pritchard Sr., 46, died as a result of a gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead on scene, according to deputy coroner Brittney Martin.

Charleston County deputies responded to a home in the 700 block of East Thomas Street to investigate a reported shooting, Charleston County Sheriff's Maj. Eric Watson said.

Brown is charged with murder, burglary in the first degree, armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Preliminary reports indicates an armed man entered a home through an open front door and demanded money from the victim, Watson said.

Prichard was restricted from movement within his residence due to the fact that he was being held at gunpoint, according to court documents.

After the suspect took the money, deputies say he shot the victim and ran from the scene.

The home is located on the corner of East Owen and East Colpat, where witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence and crime scene tape.

The suspect fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.

Witnesses reported that as Brown was running from the scene, he dropped money and his personal cell phone. The cell phone was recovered by CCSO and during the investigation it was discovered to belong to Brown, according to court documents.

Charleston county investigators and CSI's processed the crime scene.

The victim's distraught family members were also present, trying to deal with the loss of a life days before Christmas.

Another man who was in the house at the time of the shooting said he is the cousin of the victim.

He told Live 5 News' Harve Jacobs that he was in the kitchen when he heard the incident.

According to the cousin, he heard someone yelling to give him the money, then heard a shot.

