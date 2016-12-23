Parents demand answers after daycare closes overnight

A surprise from a local daycare parents didn't see coming. Life Christian Child Development Center on College Park Road in Ladson shut down overnight without warning or explanation, according to parents who said they only found out about the closing via Facebook.



"I was on Facebook just browsing,” Jocelyn Fludd, whose 3-yr-old son attends the daycare, said. “I came across a post from Life Christian….I don't know what's officially going on, but I think his daycare has officially shut down. 9pm at night, no notice,” Fludd said. She said she tried calling the center but no one answered. “I was in a panic."



Some parents like Laura Chilton learned as early as Friday morning, attempting to d rop off their children for the day.



Fludd said it’s frustrating parents were given no notice, particularly before the holidays. A sign confirmed the closure at the College Park Rd. center.



“Somebody took the time to type it up and print it out. But couldn't take the time to call parents and notify parents so we could make other arrangements,” Fludd said.



The Department of Social Services is closed Friday, but inspection reports reveal the facility was visited in late October for minor violations over staff records. According to reports, DSS has cited more than a dozen serious violations ranging from improper supervision to employee behavior since 2014. An email from the daycare says the closure is due to "unforeseen circumstances" and "effective immediately."



The center’s Scott Smith sent the following statement in response to Live 5’s

request for comment:



"It is with a heavy heart that I have to inform everyone due to unforeseen circumstances Life Christian Child Development Center will cease operations effective immediately. We want to thank you for your support over the years and it has been a pleasure getting to know both you and your children. We are very soon for any inconvenience this my have caused you and your family. We should have more information for you about you concerns on or before Friday December 30th. Please remember us in your prayers while we are going through this difficult time."



A follow up Facebook indicates more information is forthcoming about children's belongings and other issues.



Some parents are now working together to watch the children while parents work.



