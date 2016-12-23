Christmas Eve retail store hours

Some people start their Christmas shopping as early as August, and some people wait until December 24.

For all of you procrastinators, you may still have time to order your gifts online—many retailers guarantee Christmas delivery for express shipping orders as late as December 23.

Last-minute shoppers also have the option of hitting the stores, with many major retailers staying open later on December 23 and for limited hours on Christmas Eve.

To help you out with any shopping you have left in the days leading up to Christmas, we’ve included the store hours of major retailers for December 23 and Christmas Eve. Be sure to check your local stores for confirmation.

According to Offers.com, these stores will be open:

Store Hours on December 23 Hours on Christmas Eve Apple 9 p.m. close (check locally) 9 p.m. close (check locally) Babies R Us 6 a.m. – 2 a.m. 6 p.m. close Banana Republic Check locally 6 p.m. close (check locally) Barnes and Noble 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally) Barneys New York Check locally 5 p.m. close (check locally) Bealls 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. Belk 8 a.m. – midnight 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Best Buy 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. BJ's Wholesale 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Cabela's Normal hours 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Costco 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dillard's 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Fry's 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Gap Check locally 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally) Gamestop Check locally Check locally H&M Normal hours 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally) Ikea Normal hours 10 p.m. – 5 p.m. (check locally) JC Penney 8 a.m. open (closing hours vary by state) 7 a.m. open (closing hours vary by state) Kmart 6 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. Kohl's Open 24 hours 12 a.m. - 6 p.m. Macy's 8 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. (check locally) 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally) Neiman Marcus Check locally 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (check locally) Nordstrom 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally) 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (check locally) Office Depot & Office Max 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Old Navy 7 a.m. – midnight (check locally) 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. (Check locally) Patagonia Check locally 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. REI 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. (check locally) 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sam's Club 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sears 7 a.m. – 12 a.m. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Stein Mart 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Target 7 a.m. – 12 a.m. (check locally) 7 a.m. 10 p.m. (Check locally) Toys R Us 6 a.m. – 2 a.m. 6 p.m. close Tractor Supply Company 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Walmart varies by location 6 p.m. close

It is important to keep in mind that store hours vary nationally. Use this as a guide, and contact your local retailer for specific hours before heading out to shop.

