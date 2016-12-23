Report: Summerville man shoots taxi driver in the leg after stealing cab

Deputies have charged a Summerville man accused of shooting a taxi driver after stealing his cab.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested 28-year-old Lakendrick Pryor of Summerville.

Pryor's arrest stems from an incident on Dec. 10 when a taxi driver was shot on Tyrick Place after giving a ride home to a fare from a bar in Summerville.

According to a report, the driver was robbed at gunpoint of his money and vehicle and then shot in the leg.

Detectives investigated the case and obtained warrants for Pryor.

On Wednesday, detectives with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and members of the Unites States Marshal's Desk Force located and arrested Pryor in North Charleston.

He was charged with armed robbery, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping and carjacking.

He was locked up at the Hill Finklea Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

