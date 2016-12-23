Live 5's Top 10 High School Football Plays of the Year

There were hundreds of amazing plays in the Lowcountry over the course of the 2016 high school football season. To cap off what's been an amazing year, the Live 5 Sports staff picked the Top 10 of 2016.

10. Colleton Prep's Nick Padgett with the opening kickoff return for a touchdown in their September 9th win over Palmetto Christian.



9. It was a big year for First Baptist's Michel Dukes and the Hurricanes. On top of everything else, he came up huge in the SCISA A state title game. 113 yards and two touchdowns as the Hurricanes were the only team in our area to win a state title.



8. We've got another kickoff return for a touchdown at number eight. Garrett Academy's Nyheim Wright with the right stuff against Porter-Gaud. This was back in the first week of the year. 92 yards for the senior. Garrett got beat in the game but not before Wright put his stamp on it.



7. Fort Dorchester's Dakereon Joyner with the pass and then the tipped catch by his receiver Justin Williams against West Ashley on October 21st. We could probably make a top ten of both of these guys but this great snag will have to suffice for now though.

6. Summerville's wide receiver pass versus Carolina Forest on November 18th. Cam Burnette takes it in for the touchdown. Green Wave needed that play as they only won by ten. Sometimes it pays to get a little creative.



5. Check out the determination from Steven Schlosser. The Academic Magnet back spins through the defender's tackle and in for the score. The Raptors lost that one but Schlosser is only a sophomore so you might see more of that in the future.



4. Let's play the tip drill again for number four, this time it's an interception. Baptist Hill's Semahj Forrest with the concentration and the pick. That was in the North Charleston Game on September 23rd. Forrest and the defense got the shutout that night 22-0.



3. More from First Baptist's Michel Dukes with a crazy run against Porter-Gaud. Dukes had 212 yards, two rushing touchdowns and an interception return for a score. He's also just a sophomore so plenty more to come from him in the next couple seasons.



2. Cane Bay's Kris Copeland with the marvelous punt return for a touchdown against Stall on October 14th. He's a lot of fun to watch, the Cobras were as well at 10-2.



1. The top play of the year, it's from First Baptist again but it's not Michel Dukes. Tylan Major literally rips the ball away from the Saint Andrews player and takes it back to the house for the touchdown.