Admirals Hold Off Stingrays Late Surge

Despite outshooting the Norfolk Admirals (6-18-4-0) 15-3 in the third period, the South Carolina Stingrays (13-11-1-1) were unable to find an equalizer and fell 2-1 Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.



South Carolina forward Rob Flick had the lone marker for the Stingrays in the second period, while goaltender Parker Milner made 26 saves in the loss.



All three goals in the game came in the middle period, with Norfolk notching the first two towards the center of the frame. Forward Paul Rodrigues made it 1-0 with his fourth strike of the season at 8:12 before defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst pushed the Admirals’ lead to 2-0 at 12:53.



Flick responded less than a minute later, scoring his team-leading 11th tally at 13:36 from defenseman Colton Saucerman and forward Alex Gacek. Saucerman recorded his fourth helper of the year in his first game back from an injury sustained on Nov. 17, while Gacek’s assist was also his fourth of the season.



South Carolina had their chances in the third period with five different power play opportunities, but couldn’t solve goaltender Brandon Anderson who made 15 stops in the final frame and 31 total saves on the night.



The Rays finished 0-for-7 on the power play, while Norfolk was also unsuccessful at 0-for-3.



The Stingrays travel south to face the Atlanta Gladiators on Dec. 27 at 7:05 p.m. and continue on to Greenville for a Dec. 28 matchup. South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Dec. 31 for a New Year’s Eve battle with the Florida Everblades at 6:05 p.m.



