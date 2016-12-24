Man arrested in connection with 2015 sexual assault case

Charleston police officials say they have located a missing 24-year-old last seen in downtown on Sunday.More >>
South Carolina fans are a giving bunch, apparently. In just over four hours, they raised more than $5,000 to send the man known only as "Gamecock Jesus" to South Carolina's first Final Four appearance in Phoenix.More >>
The Charleston County School District is planning to bring a Center for Advanced Studies in North Charleston to provide career related educational opportunities for students.More >>
Gamecock fans are relishing in their latest victory over the weekend in men's basketball. Stores all over the Lowcountry have already received shipments on brand new Final Four t-shirts.More >>
While more than 37,000 people are expected to run in the 40th Cooper River Bridge Run, as many as 4,000 are expected to volunteer their services Saturday.More >>
