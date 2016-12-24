Man arrested in connection with 2015 sexual assault case

Berkeley County Deputies announced the arrest of a man who has been wanted in Pennsylvania since 2015.

Ronald Allbritton Jr.,28, was arrested on Wednesday at a home on Heron Lane in Goose Creek, according to deputies.

Detectives with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, SLED and the U.S. Marshals Task Force located Allbritton and arrested him on outstanding warrants relating to the alleged sexual assault of a minor in Harrisburg, PA, reports say.

After the assault, deputies say that Allbritton left Pennsylvania and moved to Florida. He recently began living in the Goose Creek area, according to deputies.

Once in custody, Allbritton was transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center to await extradition to Pennsylvania.

