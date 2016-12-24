Motorcyclist killed in crash on Bacons Bridge Road

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that left one person dead.

Michael Anthony Hall, 26, was killed in the accident in Summerville, according to Alice R. Durr, Dorchester County Coroner.

The accident occurred on Bacons Bridge Road, at approximately 3:15 p.m., according to SCHP.

The accident involved a truck and a motorcycle, according to SCHP.

Hall was traveling south on Bacons Bridge Road when a truck attempted to make a left turn onto Bacons Bridge Road, according to SCHP.

Hall was not wearing a helmet, according to SCHP. Hall was transported to Trident Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Several lanes on Bacons Bridge road in Summerville were closed after the accident.

Witness reported that Bacons Bridge Road was blocked near the Sawmill Branch Trail, for nearly three hours.

