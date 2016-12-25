Quantcast

Deputies investigate shooting on Central Avenue in Summerville - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Deputies investigate shooting on Central Avenue in Summerville

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
Source: Live 5 Source: Live 5
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that occurred in Summerville on Christmas. 

According to deputies, the incident happened at a gas station in the 1100 block of Central Avenue.

One person was shot, and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Maj. Phinney with the Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence in the area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly