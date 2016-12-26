Quantcast

Officers respond to reports of shots fired at North Charleston shopping plaza

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at a North Charleston shopping plaza early Monday morning. 

Charleston County dispatchers say North Charleston Police responded to the report at Otranto Shopping Plaza at midnight.

At 3 a.m., officials were no longer on scene. 

At this time, there have been no reports of injuries.

We have reached out to officers for additional details. 

