Berkeley County deputies replace boy's stolen bike on Christmas Eve

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say they replaced a stolen bike after a child woke up Christmas Eve morning to find it stolen.

The deputies responded to a home in the Winwood area of Moncks Corner after Logan, 8, and his mom reported his bicycle was taken in addition to a Christmas light projector that was in front of his house.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Corporal Ritchey and members of his shift got together and cleaned up a bicycle deputies had been working on for such a purpose. The shift bought new brake pads, a bike lock and flashing lights for the spokes and presented it to Logan.

"It is sad that people will steal a child's bicycle ever, much less on Christmas Eve," reads a post by the department on Facebook. "The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is happy that we have deputies that care enough for the community to take their time out to help make a little boy's Christmas a little brighter."

