Kwanzaa celebrations being held in the Lowcountry

The public is invited to celebrate the lighting of the first candle on the Kwanzaa Kinara as the world marks the first day of the holiday Monday.

The event begins at 5 p.m. in downtown Charleston at Marion Square. Attendees will have a chance to enjoy music featuring drummers and dancers.

There will also be reading and remarks from Lowcountry Kwanzaa leaders.

The African American and Pan-African holiday is celebrated by millions throughout the world, according to the official Kwanzaa website. The celebration aims to spread a message about what it means to be African and human.

Lowcountry Kwanzaa has posted a list of their Kwanzaa events on their Facebook page.

