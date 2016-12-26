Chanukah in the Square extravaganza to be held Thursday

The Jewish Studies program at the College of Charleston will hold its 12th-annual Chanukah in the Square extravaganza on Thursday.

Organizers say attendees will find food, live music and a festive atmosphere at the kid-friendly event, which is also the largest annual Jewish event in South Carolina.

Local Holocaust survivors will continue the tradition of lighting the candles along with Holocaust survivor Dr. Ruth Westheimer.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Marion Square.

The eight day celebration, also known as the Festival of Lights and Hanukkah, commemorates the rededication of the second temple in Jerusalem. This year, it began on Christmas Eve and will end on New Year's Day.

