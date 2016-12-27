Morning fog affects visibility in the Lowcountry

The Lowcountry remained under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Zero visibility was reported in areas southwest of Charleston, including Beaufort and Walterboro.

At 8:30 a.m., Live 5 News meteorologist Stephanie Sine said visibility areas including Charleston, Moncks Corner and Summerville was a quarter-of-a-mile due to the heavy fog.

A high of 73 degrees is expected Tuesday afternoon.

