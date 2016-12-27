Woman struck, killed while crossing Maybank Hwy

Deputies are investigating after a woman was hit and killed while crossing Maybank Hwy Monday night.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, the woman was heading toward her car parked on Stefan Drive shortly before 9 p.m. when she was struck by an SUV.

She was taken to MUSC in serious condition and later pronounced dead.

The Charleston County Coroner will release the name of the victim once her family has been notified.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the driver.

