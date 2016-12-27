Quantcast

NCPD investigating after bullet holes found in car windows

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

North Charleston officers are investigating after bullet holes were found on a car parked in the lot of a North Charleston shopping center on Christmas.

According to an incident report, a woman returned to her car at the Otranto Plaza Shopping Center on Rivers Avenue before 10:30 p.m. after going to a nightclub when she found bullet holes in both the passenger's and driver's side windows. 

Responding officers found a bullet and shell casings near the car. Investigators say the bullet went through both windows before striking the driver's side mirror.

