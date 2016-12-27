Police: Woman injured in shooting; North Charleston home caught in crossfire

North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that wounded one woman and caused hundreds of dollars in damage to a nearby home.



Officers were dispatched to Read Street around 9 p.m. Monday. An injured woman and a man were found inside a black Honda Civic.



According to an incident report, the woman appeared to have a gunshot wound to the back, while the man had no reported injuries.



The victims told police that he and the woman were heading to the Read Street Apartments to buy drugs. He said he may have seen a man wearing a gray sweatshirt standing nearby as he entered the apartments, and heard gunfire shortly after.



A nearby home suffered nearly $800 worth of damage from gunfire. No one was home.

