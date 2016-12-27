Aiken County Rep. Corley charged with domestic violence

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a state legislator is accused of punching a woman and pointing a gun at her in an argument over infidelity.

According to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office report, 36-year-old Chris Corley attacked the woman around 1 a.m. Tuesday at a Graniteville home.

The report obtained by The Aiken Standard (http://bit.ly/2iA2aYO ) said Corley threatened to kill the woman, went out to his car and got a gun that he pointed at her before saying he was going to kill himself. There were children in the home. The woman wasn't identified.

Corley remained at the Aiken County jail, charged with felony first-degree domestic violence. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer. A message left at his home wasn't immediate returned.

The Republican was just elected to a second term.

