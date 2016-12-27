Quantcast

Charleston attorney charged in Kentucky horse theft

A Charleston-area attorney and former Charleston County Council member is facing a charge in connection to the alleged theft of a horse in Kentucky.

Curtis E. Bostic was arrested in Breathitt County, Kentucky on Dec. 18, on a charge of theft by unlawful taking of livestock, according to jail records. He has since bonded out of jail.

Bostic confirmed his arrest Tuesday afternoon from Charleston.

"The only thing I can tell you," he said, "because it's outstanding, it was part of a horse rescue operation. And I think it's going to be short-lived and that's all I can tell you."

Bostic served on Charleston County Council for eight years beginning in 2001, according to his website. He served as both interim and vice-chairman during his time on council the site states.

In 2013, Bostic ran unsuccessfully against Mark Sanford in the First Congressional District race.

