Police: Fight leads to shots fired at N. Charleston home

North Charleston police say a fight led to shots being fired.

A 30-year-old woman was detained after police responded to a report of shots fired on Dover street a little after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, an incident report states.

Police say they took away the woman's gun and cleared the home after the arrest.

No one appears to have been shot in the incident but police say it remains an active investigation.

