Police: Fight leads to shots fired at N. Charleston home

The South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the Washington State Bulldogs at the Final Four competition in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday night.More >>
The South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the Washington State Bulldogs at the Final Four competition in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday night.More >>
Kenyan-born Shadrack Kipchirchir and Monicah Ngige and won the 40th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run. A Colorado man won the wheelchair division.More >>
Kenyan-born Shadrack Kipchirchir and Monicah Ngige and won the 40th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run. A Colorado man won the wheelchair division.More >>
One man is dead and an infant child is injured after a shooting off East Montague Avenue Friday night, said a North Charleston Police spokesman.More >>
One man is dead and an infant child is injured after a shooting off East Montague Avenue Friday night, said a North Charleston Police spokesman.More >>
Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting on James Island that injured three people.More >>
Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting on James Island that injured three people.More >>
An 18-year-old Ladson man appeared in federal court Friday following his arrest on charges he intended to join ISIS.More >>
An 18-year-old Ladson man appeared in federal court Friday following his arrest on charges he intended to join ISIS.More >>