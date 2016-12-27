Christmas tree recycling gives tree a second life

As the holidays come to an end and people start packing up their decorations, those who had a natural Christmas tree this year have environmentally friendly options.

The City of Charleston will pick up all Christmas trees that are set out with the trash for your normal pickup day.

For other cities within the Lowcountry you can take your trees to your local convenience centers to be taken to local landfills.

Here’s the link to find you the local convenience centers for Charleston County.

For Dorchester County here is a link to your drop off locations.

And if you live in Berkeley County you can find out where to take your tree here.

All trees will be taken to local landfills to be made into mulch.

Be sure to remove all materials that are not part of the tree including lights, ornaments, tinsel, and the tree stand.

Copyright WCSC-TV. All rights reserved.