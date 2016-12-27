Quantcast

Police: Pair of N. Charleston shootings not related - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Police: Pair of N. Charleston shootings not related

Source: N. Charleston Police Source: N. Charleston Police
The Dover Street shooting scene on Tuesday. (Source: Live 5) The Dover Street shooting scene on Tuesday. (Source: Live 5)
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

A pair of shootings in North Charleston on Tuesday afternoon are not related to one another, investigators say.

Police responded at approximately 3:41 p.m. to a reported weapons incident on Dover Street and detained a woman who was identified as having possessed a firearm, according to an incident report.

It is not clear whether charges are being filed against the woman who was detained.

Police then responded at 5:06 p.m. to the 2000 block of McMillan Avenue to investigate a report of a possible shooting, an incident report states.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen who was transported to an area hospital. On Wednesday morning, police released surveillance photos of a white SUV reportedly involved in the shooting.

The two locations are approximately one-and-a-half miles apart, but North Charleston Police Deputy Chief David Cheatle confirmed Wednesday morning the investigation is pointing to the shootings not being connected.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly