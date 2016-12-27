Police: Pair of N. Charleston shootings not related

A pair of shootings in North Charleston on Tuesday afternoon are not related to one another, investigators say.

Police responded at approximately 3:41 p.m. to a reported weapons incident on Dover Street and detained a woman who was identified as having possessed a firearm, according to an incident report.

It is not clear whether charges are being filed against the woman who was detained.

Police then responded at 5:06 p.m. to the 2000 block of McMillan Avenue to investigate a report of a possible shooting, an incident report states.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen who was transported to an area hospital. On Wednesday morning, police released surveillance photos of a white SUV reportedly involved in the shooting.

The two locations are approximately one-and-a-half miles apart, but North Charleston Police Deputy Chief David Cheatle confirmed Wednesday morning the investigation is pointing to the shootings not being connected.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.